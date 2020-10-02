Jacksonville Department of Public Safety provides Halloween safety tips

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) In accordance with guidance from the NC Department of Health and Human Services, the Jacksonville Department of Public Safety is discouraging traditional Trick or Treating.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services strongly recommends that the alternative Halloween activities, instead of the traditional door-to-door trick or treating, be engaged in as much as possible.

“During these unusual times due to COVID-19, we want every family to be safe in their observance of Halloween,” said Chief Mike Yaniero, Director of Public Safety.

The Department of Public Safety also encourages families and households to participate in a program to decorate your home with Halloween themes.

The Jacksonville Environmental and Appearance Advisory Committee is hosting a Halloween decorating contest.

Entries can be made online for your decorated home or for a neighbor’s home.

Nominees must be within the City of Jacksonville and entries must include a photo.

For those choosing to participate in safe Trick or Treating, the Jacksonville Police Department requests the cooperation of Citizens and parents by limiting the hours of “Trick or Treat” from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

The NC DHHS guidance discourages High Risk Exposure Activities such as:

Participating in traditional trick or treating, where treats are handed to children and who go door to door or children take candy from a shared bucket,

Holding trunk-or-treat with treats handed out from trunks of cars lined up on large parking lots, and

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors.

The NC DHHS guidance recommended Moderate Risk Activities such as:

Encourage no or low touch trick or treating

Line up individually wrapped goodie bags for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard)

Wrap individual pieces of candy spaced out on a table for families/children to take themselves.

Gently toss candy to trick or treaters from 6 feet away

Create and use a “candy chute” or tube to pass candy from the porch to trick or treaters 6 feet away.

Reverse trick or treat where children dress in their costumes and stay at their house or front yard where neighbors walk or drive by to drop off candy.

Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people remain more than 6 feet apart.

The NC DHHS guidance recommended Low Risk Activities such as:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance (more than 6 feet) with neighbors or friends

Decorating your house, apartment, or living space

Holding a virtual Halloween costume contest

Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with

Having a scavenger hunt-style trick or treat search with your household members in and around your home, rather than going house to house.

However, if you and your family choose to celebrate Halloween, consider: