Jacksonville farm opens after hurricane delays

A family in Jacksonville has opened their farm to the public in time for the fall season.

Hog Wild at Howard Farms welcomed the community Saturday for their grand opening. It’s a project that has been in the making for years.

The 10-acre farm includes a corn shack, a tire mountain, a hayride to a pumpkin patch, a playground, and a corn maze that stretches five acres.

The family visited multiple farms across the state and the idea to build their own farm and corn maze grew.

It didn’t happen overnight however. The farm suffered severe damage after the past two hurricanes.

“We lost our corn maze completely with Florence,” said Krystal Howard, one of the people that manages the farm.

The Howards had to begin building their corn maze from scratch, again. Then Hurricane Dorian approached the coast of North Carolina.

“It did lay down some areas especially through our paths in the maze,” said Krystal.

The farm had to delay their opening because of the storm, but it survived. At least 90 percent of the farm was intact.

Krystal constantly came across people who questioned the area for their lack of family oriented places thus opening Hog Wild at Howard Farms.

But it’s not all fun and games, the farm will hosts field trips teaching students about agriculture and where corn comes from.

“That’s what we’re focusing on –is letting the kids know what a farm is and what role that farm and farm families play in our community because it’s huge,” said Krystal.

Hog Wild at Howard Farms is located at 165 Rhodestown Road in Jacksonville. They are open Friday through Sunday.