Jacksonville first responders pay tribute to hospital workers

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville officers and firefighters surrounded Onslow Memorial hospital Wednesday evening, but for good reason.

Emergency personnel lined up outside the building to pay tribute to hospital workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each officer and firefighter held a sign thanking hospital staff for their efforts. A round of applause was given every time a hospital worker was entering the building or leaving their shift.

Jacksonville Fire Chief Tee Tallum called those on the front line, heroes.

Melissa Longo, an occupational health nurse, RN at the hospital has worked at the Onslow Memorial for 18 years. She says she has never experienced a situation like COVID-19.

“This is what we signed up to do, so to be called a hero doesn’t necessarily feel real. We’re doing​ what we want to do, we’re compassionate and we’re just here to make sure we’re protecting our community​ the best way we can,” said Longo.

She says the support from first responders is a reminder for first-time nurses on why they chose the medical field.