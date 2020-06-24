Jacksonville groups come together to spread unity

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two events came together in Jacksonville to share the message of harmony and faith in light of current events.

Wednesday afternoon, a group of people marched for unity and appreciation for law enforcement with Onslow County deputies by their side.

The walk started at the county sheriff’s office and ended at the city’s public safety building. That’s where organizers where met with city and church leaders as they hosted a second prayer vigil.

Organizers of the march say the city’s event is in line with the message they’re also trying to send.

“All the prayers I heard were for unity, that’s what we’re all about,” Alva Williams, one of the organizers for the march.

Shirlene Kellum, another organizer said, “That’s all we can do during this​ time is pray, pray, pray, there is a man up there, God, he is looking down.”

The prayer vigil was a chance to encourage unity during this time in the country.

Pastors at the event say although faith is not the only way to solve problems, it is a start.