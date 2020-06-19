Jacksonville honors fallen Marine Raider

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A wreath stands at Jacksonville’s Freedom Fountain in memory of a fallen Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Marine Raider.

On Tuesday, Sergeant Wolfgang K. Weninger died during airborne training in Georgia.

Sergeant Wolfgang K. Weninger

A wreath was placed by the Onslow Civic Affairs Committee at the city’s fountain to pay tribute to his service.

The committee normally honors the area’s fallen service members who’ve died serving our country.

A U.S. Marine Corps Veteran pinned his own airborne wings on the wreath. The two never met.

“Just a tribute to a young marine, that’s all. I know he had to be an extraordinary marine or he wouldn’t have been at jump school or he wouldn’t be with the Marine Raiders. He deserves to get his wings,” said Lawrence Crane, the U.S. Marine Corps Veteran who pinned his airborne wings on the wreath.

Weninger was assigned to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune at the time of his death. Base officials say he was scheduled to graduate from training Friday, then report back to Camp Lejeune. ​​