Jacksonville honors veterans in annual Veterans Day ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 16 hosted a ceremony Monday morning to honor veterans across the community.

The ceremony began with the national anthem and a message from the chapter.

The event included the placing of the wreath, the playing of the taps, and Amazing Grace.

The nonprofit Rolling Thunder also took the time to recognize those Missing In Action and Prisoners of War.

Veterans like Colonel J C Hardee describe Veterans Day as outstanding.

“Serving our country is one of the greatest things a person can do with their life and I commend ​anybody who entertains that thought,” said Hardee, Marine Corps veteran.

Stacy Marshburn, a US Air Force Veteran said, “even though I only served four years, it’s not something that leaves you, the honors and tradition…​ it stays with you, and it just gives you a deeper appreciation for what we stand for as a country.”​