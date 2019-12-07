Jacksonville kicks off Winterfest with artisan market

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville is getting into the Christmas spirit with a weekend long event, Winterfest.

The celebrations begin with the annual Artisan Market. 60 vendors will be at the Jacksonville Commons this weekend showcasing their latest work.

The market is a chance for people to shop and also feature artisans’ work.

There will be cash prizes, pet photos with Santa and a gingerbread workshop.

Organizers said the important thing about the artisan market is everything is handcrafted.

“It’s real. There’s real craftsmanship, there’s real talent. We’ve got people that burn wood with electricity. We’ve got so much talent. We’ve got black smiths. We’ve got jewelers,” Laura Voss, president of Coastal Carolina Artists and Crafters Guild.

The artisan market hours vary. You can click here for a full schedule of this weekends events.

Winterfest will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Riverwalk Crossing Park. Shuttle buses will be available for people to take them to and from the Jacksonville Commons and the park.