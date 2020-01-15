Jacksonville leaders discuss revitalizing Jack Amyette Recreation Center

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville leaders are looking into revitalizing a recreation center in the city. A portion of that facility was damaged because of Hurricane Florence.

The Jacksonville Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee held a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of the Jack Amyette Recreation Center. It’s one of four recreation centers in the city.

Part of the rec center remains closed after the storm damaged the building’s roof. As a result, Jacksonville Recreation and Parks were forced to close the indoor gym.

Teens like Terrell Clark and Tavion Golack have been adapting to the changes by playing at the center’s outside basketball court.

“It was like home to me because I used to come here on the weekends and on the weekdays,” said Golack.

The panel recommends a new full-sized gym and basketball court be built.

“I think it’s very important to have a gym [because] that’s the only way you’re going to get better,” said Golack.

Since the storm, committee members have been looking at how to move forward with repairs and upgrades.

“We’ve been really trying to think about what it is we want to do to get back to where it was, what ​ our options are, what can we realistically do with that location,” said Susan Baptist, director of Jacksonville Recreation and Parks.

The committee’s recommendation will go before a city council workshop meeting Tuesday night. Council members will then consider the next steps.