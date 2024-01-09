ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will reopen a license plate agency in Jacksonville beginning Jan. 17.

The former office, located at 201 Wilmington Hwy, was closed on Nov. 17 following the discovery of several contract violations by the previous operator.

A temporary LPA “express” office will open next week at 299 Wilmington Hwy (next to the NCDMV driver license office), and it will be operated by NCDMV staff until a new commission contractor is selected. The division is currently in the interview phase of the process to find a new operator and is hoping to reopen a full-service LPA in April.

This temporary LPA will only offer express services to customers, which include vehicle registration renewals and duplicates, license plate replacements and turn-ins, disability placards and 10-day temporary tags. No title transactions will be available.

This will be the second LPA express office in the state. Office hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

“It was critically important to reopen this office quickly,” said DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “This temporary express office will help us bridge the gap while we find a new contractor and provide the much-needed service to this part of the state.”

Meanwhile, nearby full-service LPAs open Monday through Friday include:

Wallace , 112 Medical Village Dr., Unit C, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

, 112 Medical Village Dr., Unit C, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Maysville , 404 Main St., from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

, 404 Main St., from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Havelock , 319 W. Main St., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

, 319 W. Main St., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Morehead City, 3025-H Bridges St., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

In addition, services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be completed online at MyNCDMV.gov.