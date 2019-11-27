Jacksonville Mall fully operational after Hurricane Florence

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -Hurricane Florence renovations are complete at the Jacksonville Mall. Now every store and restaurant is up and running again.

Chick Fil A is the last business at the mall to reopen after the storm hit 14 months ago. The building reopened Wednesday morning after it was damaged by water and had to be gutted.

This particular location has never closed for more than two or three days at a time. But because of damage from Florence, they closed for more than a year.

The owner and operator of this location said it’s the demand of customers that kept them going.

“We didn’t realize our customers in town enjoyed Chick Fil A in the mall so much, but they put the demand​ on us to get the restaurant back open,” said Pete Brugess, owner and operator of the Chick Fil A at the Jacksonville Mall.

Stores like Belk, Justice, and Barnes & Noble also had to temporary close as renovations were underway. Damages inside the mall ranged from minimal to severe. Now more than a year later, the mall is fully operational. ​

“We could not be more excited for a full holiday season ready for shoppers,” said Christine Yoakley, marketing director at Jacksonville Mall.

Ahead of Black Friday, shoppers are already out spending. Yoakley expects foot traffic to increase at the mall.​

The mall will be closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. Stores will reopen at 6 a.m. Black Friday kicking off the holiday shopping season.