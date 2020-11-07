Jacksonville Mall kicks off Fall Fest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The funnel cakes and deep fried Oreos are back at the Jacksonville Mall.

Fall fest kicked off Friday night.

People can choose from eight carnival games, a Ferris wheel, and the traditional fair food.

Hand sanitizers will be located throughout the festival. Markings on the floor will determine six-foot distancing.

Organizers say they’ll be adhering to the governor’s outdoor gathering capacity rules.

Despite many other events being cancelled, organizers chose to continue with the event for the local community.

“We thought it was important to provide an opportunity to families to come out and have some fun, while we can respect the Governor’s, the state, municipality mandates,” said Diana Denney, Marketing and Administrative Assistant at Jacksonville Mall.

Fall Fest will continue everyday at the mall until November 15.

Below are the hours of operation: