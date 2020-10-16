Jacksonville man arrested for stealing car parts from local businesses

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Jacksonville man has been arrested for stealing vehicle parts from local businesses.

On October 10, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Allen’s Automotive on Gum Branch Road after it was reported that converters were stolen from three vehicles.

Surveillance video at the business captured a gold Chevy Silverado in the parking lot at 4:30 a.m. on October 10.

On October 12, deputies responded to an assault on Drummer Kellum Road where deputies noticed the truck fro the surveillance video.

The truck belonged to the victim of the assault.

40-year-old Jerry Ray Davis Jr., of Jacksonville was arrested without incident.

He was charged with eight counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts.

After an investigation took place, it was revealed that nine converters had been sold to a recycling company in October.

Davis is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $40,000 bond awaiting his first court appearance.