Navy Corpsman makes first court appearance for death of 2-year-old child

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An active-duty military member makes his first court appearance in Onslow County Monday morning.

Ricardo Montesinos is being charged for the death of a two-year-old child.

Jacksonville Police responded to Montesinos place at Ravenwood Apartments on January 1 for a medical call.

Officials say first responders attempted life-saving measures on the two-year-old child. Their efforts, however, were not successful.

The 2d Marine Division at Marine Corps Base Camp says Montesinos was a Navy Corpsman who enlisted in January 2017. The statement goes on to mention the two-year-old child was his fiancé’s.

The 2d Marine Division responded to the allegations by saying:

“If substantiated, such conduct is inconsistent with the exceedingly high standards of the United States Marine Corps and the United States Naval Service, and would not represent the honorable behavior of the vast majority of the Division’s 17,000-plus Marines and Sailors.”

Montesinos is being held at the Onslow County Jail without bond. The investigation into the death of the child is ongoing. Montesinos is scheduled to appear in court on January 27.

