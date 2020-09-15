Jacksonville man charged with drive-by shooting in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man was arrested for the drive-by shooting that occurred in the Murrill Hill Road area of Onslow County.

20-year-old Nijear Singleton of Jacksonville was identified as the person who fired the shots and he was arrested on September 10.

On May 24, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a drive-by shooting had occurred.

Deputies said, several individuals were at the party and witnessed a male in a vehicle fire a hadngun towards the party.

No one was injured.

Singleton was charged with:

Discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling

Injury to personal property

He was transferred to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.