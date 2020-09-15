Jacksonville man charged with drive-by shooting in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man was arrested for the drive-by shooting that occurred in the Murrill Hill Road area of Onslow County.
20-year-old Nijear Singleton of Jacksonville was identified as the person who fired the shots and he was arrested on September 10.
On May 24, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a drive-by shooting had occurred.
Deputies said, several individuals were at the party and witnessed a male in a vehicle fire a hadngun towards the party.
No one was injured.
Singleton was charged with:
- Discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling
- Injury to personal property
He was transferred to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.