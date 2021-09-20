Jacksonville Mayor announced Town Center time extension

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Jacksonville Mayor, Sammy Phillips announced an agreement between the City of Jacksonville and the owner of Town Center Apartments that will extend the deadline for vacating dozens of rental units to December 31, 2021.

For the past year, the City and apartment complex owners have worked to address housing codes issues, with the common goal of providing a safe and decent living environment for all residents at Town Center. The 694 unit complex was built in the 1950s and has been a major component in the Jacksonville housing market.

Over time the units have aged with limited repairs. Due to complaints from many residents, the City began in 2020 to conduct a systematic inspection of the complex leading City officials to determine the presence of major housing code violations. Currently, over 430 units are vacant due to City orders.

The deadline extension will allow the current occupants additional time for relocation.

The City has been made aware that the apartment manager will be notifying all current residents of their status and will continue to work to assist in the relocation effort.

This December 31, 2021 deadline does not apply to an additional approximate 100 rental units at Town Center, that may continue to be occupied beyond the extended deadline. While these units have code issues they constitute the units with the least code issues.

Mayor Phillips stated, “I understand the plight of these residents and am happy that we have worked to extend the relocation deadline. We also want residents to know that we now have funding in place to help those relocating within the City.”

To assist those relocating, the City has established a fund through Onslow Community Outreach. This fund is in place to provide down payment and utility deposit assistance for those relocating within City limits. Town Center Apartment residents needing assistance may contact Onslow Community Outreach at 910 455-5733 or click here.