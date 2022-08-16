JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning in Jacksonville.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Starwood Village Mobile Park on Starwood Lane. Officials told WNCT’s Claire Curry a Good Samaritan helped get two children and an elderly woman out of the home. That woman was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

The home was deemed a total loss by investigators. Onslow County Fire Marshal/Assistant Chief Jeremy Foster told Curry the fire was ruled unintentional/accidental. The American Red Cross was assisting the residents of the home.

Officials remained at the scene looking further into the cause of the fire.