Jacksonville National Night Out continues in October with changes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The pandemic is forcing Jacksonville’s Public Safety agencies to make changes to their annual National Night Out.

This year, the festivities will last for an entire week instead of just one night.

It will consist of smaller gatherings and virtual events to avoid mass gatherings.

“Although we are unable to celebrate in the same way we do each year at National Night Out, a week of smaller and virtual activities will allow us to build on the foundation our community enjoys with police-community partnerships,” said Chief Mike Yaniero, Director of Public Safety.

The event raises awareness of crime and drug prevention efforts in the city. It also gives first responders an opportunity to meet people and build relationships.

National Night Out week in Jacksonville will be held from October 5-9.

More details about the event will be released soon.