JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville tells WNCT some Verizon Wireless customers are experiencing problems when they call 911.

If you need to call for an emergency to the Jacksonville 911 system, you should call as operators have been able to call some people back.

If you don’t get a response, call the non-emergency number at 910-455-4000.

CenturyLink is working to resolve the issue at their central office.

There is no estimate for when the issue will be resolved.