Jacksonville-Onslow 9/11 Patriot Day Observance moved indoors due to weather

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Due to weather, the annual 9/11 Patriot Day community observance will be held indoors and will be streamed and broadcast live.

Because of indoor limitations, the public cannot be accommodated.

The event will be streamed live on the City of Jacksonville NC Government Facebook page, on G10TV.org and on the Jacksonville-Onslow Government Channel.

It will begin Friday at 8:15AM, Friday.

Normally the remembrance is held at the 9/11 Memorial in the Lejeune Memorial Gardens.

Forecasts for bad weather before and during the observance and rehearsals, caused leaders to elect to be safe and move the event indoors.

The observance has been designated as the community’s official observance since 2006 by the Onslow Board of Commissioners.

Hosted by the Onslow Civic Affairs Committee and the City of Jacksonville and supported by Camp Lejeune, the observance will include participation in the National Moment of Silence at 8:46 AM, a minute after the first impact at the World Trade Center.

Members of the Onslow Civic Affairs Committee will present various tableaus representing those who were killed in the September 11, 2001 events.

Local law enforcement, firefighters, first responders and rescue personnel as well as military representatives will represent those who were killed in rescue and in response to the events of 2001.

Components of the Second Marine Division Band, various fire and law enforcement officers and the Jacksonville Youth Council will participate in the observance and remembrance.

Law enforcement, fire and rescue vehicles will participate in a chorus of sirens that will break the moment of silence.