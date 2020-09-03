Jacksonville-Onslow committee set up census response assistance centers

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County officials say they could lose out on a fortune in federal cash if people fail to respond to the census.

The Jacksonville-Onslow Complete Count committee is drumming up support and on a mission to get people counted.

As of Wednesday, about 55 percent of people in Onslow County have responded to the census. But county leaders are working to get 90,000 people counted for.

If that population count does not fill out the census, the county loses about $1.6 billion in federal and state money over the next decade.

The committee has until September 30th to get everyone in the Onslow County to fill out the census. They’re doing so by sending constant reminders on social media and setting up census response assistance centers.

The first of many assistance centers was Wednesday at 1210 Hargett Street. Census workers and the committee will be there to answer questions or help people who don’t have internet fill out online census forms.

The committee is focusing to get certain groups of people counted in the upcoming census. That includes military families, children under five, those without technology and military spouses.

Officials say the 2010 census failed to count about 23,000 people in Onslow County, costing agencies and organizations more than $402 million in lost state and federal funds.

Information from the census helps determine money for schools, fair representation in Congress, and resources in healthcare.

The next census response assistance center is Wednesday, Sept. 9. Census workers will be available at all of Onslow County Public Libraries, the Bell Grade Community Center, and Onslow County’s Senior Services Center.

You can fill out your census here.