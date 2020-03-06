Jacksonville-Onslow Complete Count Committee to host A Rally for the Census

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Rally for the Census will be held on March 9 in front of the new Onslow County Courthouse at 602 Anne Street.

The event will start at 9:30 a.m.

Onslow County was undercounted in the 2010 Census.

It is estimated that over the decade since the 2010 Census, the community lost out on more than $402 million in state and federal funds.

Equally, the communities lost out in rankings, attention by national businesses and economic development.

The Rally will be conducted by the Jacksonville-Onslow Complete Count Committee, which was charged to help advance the Census in the community.

They want everyone to be sure to fill out their Census and to encourage their neighbors and friends to do the same.

Elected leaders and members of the Jacksonville-Onslow Complete Count Committee will speak at the rally.

It comes just days before the Census invitations will arrive in Onslow mailboxes.

In 2010, only 67.8% of Onslow households self-responded to the Census without intervention from others.

The Complete Count Committee wants to get that number up and encourage residents to fill out the Census when the invitations arrive.

The public is invited to attend.

Parking should be available at the public lot on Court Street across from the Center for Public Safety.

A shuttle will run between Jacksonville Landing and the Courthouse front to allow persons to park away from the Courthouse area.

Because there was such a significant undercount of children from birth to 5 years old, officials want families to be sure they count everyone in the home, including children. Even those who are staying in a home in a temporary status.