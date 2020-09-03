Jacksonville Parks & Rec begins E-Sports division

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Jacksonville’s recreation department is getting into a new kind of competition — gaming and E-Sports.

The city is setting up an E-Sports division to provide an organized setting for gamers to compete and spend time with each other.

Organizers say they are inspired by the growth in electronic gaming — as many colleges are now setting up teams with scholarships.

This kind of program is also useful in the pandemic, which limits many traditional athletics.

“This was a huge step, I feel like bringing something new to the community offering something young men and women will like,” said Herschel Pylant, Jacksonville Assistant Athletic Supervisor.

City leaders are setting up competitions.

They are offering an eight-week league season of Fortnite for school-age gamers, Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Information is available on the city’s website.