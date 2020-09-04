Jacksonville playgrounds to reopen Friday at 5 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) City of Jacksonville playgrounds will reopen Friday at 5 p.m.

The playgrounds were closed under an executive order from Governor Roy Cooper, which was modified to allow the playgrounds to open Friday at 5 p.m.

City staff have been cleaning and preparing the playgrounds for the public, and will continue to clean them regularly now that they are open.

This was the COVID-19 procedure that the City Parks Staff used before the closure.

Parents are asked to help keep their children safe by encouraging safe play and to help keep surfaces their children touch clean.