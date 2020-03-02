Jacksonville police: 71-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a 71-year-old man dead in Jacksonville on March 1.

On March 1 around 9:37 p.m., the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Dewitt Street and Forest Grove Avenue.

The preliminary investigation determined that a 2019 Harley Davidson tri-wheeled motorcycle operated by Gilbert John Feest, 71, of Jacksonville, was travelling northeast on Dewitt Street.

The motorcycle drove off the roadway to the right and collided with shrubbery.

Police said that Feest was transferred to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where he subsequently died.

The case is still under investigation.

If you have any information contact JPD Corporal Tony Frazier at mfrazier@jacksonvillenc.gov or 910-938-6434 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information of value to law enforcement.

Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities.

Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES)

Refer to the case 20-1901 when calling about the investigation.