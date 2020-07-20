Jacksonville police honored by State Executives

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Police Department has been selected as the 2020 Law Enforcement Agency of the Year by the NC Police Executives Association.

In lieu of a presentation at the group’s annual meeting, a delegation from the Police Executives Association will travel to Jacksonville to make the award at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.

The presentation will be in the Center for Public Safety, 200 Marine Blvd.

The organization says the award was based upon the innovative programs, policies, and creative ways that the Jacksonville Police Department has organized to combat crime and similar issues.

The award reflects the very public and active role that the Jacksonville Police Department took in responding to the opioid epidemic.

The department was a principal partner in a group of over 28 treatment service providers, government, and community partners that led to the establishment of community response to the effort.

A Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program is part of a continuing effort to provide multiple initiatives to combat the opioid crisis.