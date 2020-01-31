Live Now
Jacksonville Public Safety gives safety tips for Super Bowl weekend

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Super Bowl is Sunday and Jacksonville Public Safety is reminding motorists to celebrate the Super Bowl responsibly.

JPD Traffic supervisor Ashley Potter, ” Whether you are enjoying the game at home or at a bar or restaurant, make sure to have a plan. Designate a sober driver and always buckle up, every seat, every time.”

JPD offers the following tips for those enjoying the big on Sunday.

If you are attending a Super Bowl party:

  • Avoid drinking too much alcohol too fast. Pace yourself – eat, take breaks, alternate with nonalcoholic drinks.
  • Designate your sober driver before the party begins and give that person your vehicle keys.  Many bars and restaurants offer free non-alcoholic drinks for designated drivers.
  • If impaired, don’t even think about getting behind the wheel. Ask a sober friend for a ride home; call a cab, friend or family member to come and get you; or stay where you are and sleep it off until you are sober.
  • Remember, Friends, Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk. Take the keys and never let a friend leave your sight if you think they are about to drive while impaired.

If you hosting a Super Bowl party:

  • Serve lots of food – particularly high-protein dishes – and be sure to include lots of non-alcoholic beverages.
  • Stop serving alcohol at the beginning of the third quarter of the game.
  • Be sure all of your guests designate their drivers in advance or help arrange ride-sharing with sober drivers.
  • Keep the numbers for local cab companies handy, and take the keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving while impaired.

