Jacksonville Public Safety provides tips ahead of weather event

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) With the possibility of hazardous weather in the forecast, Jacksonville Public Safety is providing some tips to keep you, your family and your property safe in severe conditions.

Cold weather and precipitation will result in some icy conditions.

“Now is the time to ensure that you and your car are properly equipped,” said JPD Field Operations Supervisor Sean Magill.

Ensure your vehicle has ample antifreeze, wipers are in good shape and windshield washer fluid is full

Check headlights to ensure they are clean and in working order

Check your tires – How’s the tread? Are they properly inflated

Battery – have it tested to avoid being stranded in the cold with a car that won’t start

Equip your car with a flashlight, extra batteries, first aid kit, warm clothes, and a blanket. Include a bottle of water and non-perishable snacks.

Sunglasses – the glare of the sun on snow and ice can be intense

Cell phone – ensure it is fully charged in case of emergency

Jacksonville Fire Marshal Brian Kelly offers the following tips:

Working smoke alarms ensure that in the event of a fire occupants will be alert and be able to evacuate.

Carbon monoxide detectors are a must, particularly when using wood or fuel-fired heating appliances.

Using a space heater? Ensure that yours has an automatic shut off. If it tips over, it will shut off.

Fireplace Safety – Always use a metal or heat-tempered glass screen when using your fireplace.

Wood Stove Safety – keep doors closed unless adding wood or stoking the fire

Cooking is the leading cause of winter fires. Never leave the stove unattended; don’t wear loose clothing while cooking; keep children away from the stove while cooking.

“A heat source too close to combustibles is the leading factor contributing to the start of a winter home fire. Keep combustible items at least three feet away,” said Kelly. “Prepare your home and family for the event of a power outage, with flashlights, battery-operated lanterns and radios, and fully charged cell phones and non-perishable foods.”

Jacksonville Police Department offers the following tips:

Venture out only if absolutely necessary – Consider staying home until road conditions improve

Allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination

Take main roadways – avoid secondary roads

Double the normal distance in following the car in front of you

Reduce your speed

“Posted speed limits are designed for normal driving conditions” stated Lt. Magill. “In icy road conditions, reducing your speed is the single most important safety step you can take.”

Ensure that all of your vehicle windows are clear of frost or condensation before moving.

Remember that bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways. Plan for alternate routes

Some roadways may have “black ice” – a thin coating of glazed ice that is virtually impossible to see

For real-time travel information at any time, visit the NCDOT website (www.ncdot.gov) or dial 511.