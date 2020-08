Jacksonville rainstorm causing storm debris to clog storm drains

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Jacksonville is currently experiencing a rainstorm and some storm debris is clogging storm drains.

Officials said, “When safe, help us clear storm drains to help avoid flooding. We are experiencing flooding on New Bridge St and several other areas.”

Jacksonville is currently experiencing a rainstorm of more than 2.1" per hour. Some storm debris is clogging storm drains. When safe, help us clear storm drains to help avoid flooding. We are experiencing flooding on New Bridge St and several other areas. pic.twitter.com/Rm5T0YCy8i — City of Jacksonville (@COJacksonville) August 6, 2020

When it is safe to do so, Jacksonville Public Services is asking Citizens to consider clearing storm drains near their property.

Due to the high rate of rain and remaining debris, clogged drains can be a point of local flooding.