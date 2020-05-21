Jacksonville recognized as the Most Patriotic City in North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Jacksonville has been recognized as the most patriotic community in North Carolina by Insurify, and is one of the top nationwide.

The company’s data science and the research team analyzed its database of over 2 million insurance applications to determine where in each state has the highest percentage of current and former service members.

“Every day, military personnel put their lives and safety at risk for the protection of our country” said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify. “This award is about recognizing the love and sacrifice of the once and current serivce members who bring pride to these communities.”