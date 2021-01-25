Jacksonville rolls out with COVID-19-friendly Winterfest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Event organizers are bringing the snow to Jacksonville.

The city’s recreation and parks is hosting its ninth annual Winterfest while following COVID-19 safety protocols. It will run on Feb. 20 from 1-7 p.m. In order to provide space for social distancing, reservations are required to attend the free event.

Each group will have 45 minutes to enjoy ice skating, sledding, pony and train rides. Then, organizers will spend the last 15 minutes of each hour deep cleaning for the next time slot.

Reservations will open at midnight on February 13. You can click here to book your spot.

Only one time slot is allowed for each family. Face masks will be required.