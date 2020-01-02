Jacksonville Skatepark to close on January 6

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) In light of a recent NC Court of Appeals ruling that concerned the type of equipment at the Jacksonville Skatepark, it has been determined that it is in the best interest of the City to remove the equipment and close the facility effective January 6.

The structures in the park are metal and will be removed and stored until the City can find alternates to address the need for a skatepark.

The City is engaged in developing a master plan for City recreation areas.

The public is encouraged to speak about their desire for recreation and park spaces during these public meetings.

Jacksonville Recreation and Parks public input sessions for master planning at City recreation and park areas:

January 14: Jacksonville Commons Recreation Center Meeting Room from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

January 23: Jack Amyette Recreation Center from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.