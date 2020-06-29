Jacksonville splash pads open for the summer with guidelines

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville is helpings kids cool off as the termperatures get hotter.

Two of the city’s splash pads are now open for the summer season, but the play areas have new rules as they follow state guidelines.

The rules include wearing a face covering when you’re not at the actual splash pad. They also include keeping at least six-feet between people and reminders to practice good hygiene.

The regulations are not stopping people from enjoying the splash pad.

“I feel excited but at the same time you may worried about other persons,” said Cinthia Argueta.

Nicol said, “I just want to get wet because it looks like fun”.

​Each site will have a sign that shows the limit for how many people are allowed at the splash pad at a time.

The pads are located at Jack Amyette and Northeast Creek Parks.