Jacksonville staff in preparation mode due to Isaias

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Jacksonville staff is in preparation mode as a result of the threat of Isaias.

Residents are asked to take emergency precautions now for the storm as the timing could change.

Residents who might not feel comfortable in their regular residence might want to reach family or friends as shelters will have COVID-19 precautions and limited space.

City Street Crews are inspecting storm drains for any clogs and inspecting catch basins within the City.

Other staffers are preparing for the storm by testing generators and inspecting City buildings for issues.

The City expects to pick up garbage and recycling as normal on Monday, barring any differences in forecast.

As the City is still in the early hours mode, residents are asked to have their residential garbage and recycling containers to the curb by 6 AM, Monday.

Crews will make one pass through the route, and those not at the curb by 6 AM will not be serviced on Monday.

Containers that are emptied will be laid down after service on Monday. Residents are asked to secure the containers to avoid them being blown around.

For those not moved before the winds come, laying them down will help avoid some issues.

The timing for garbage and recycling pickup could change if the timing for the storm changes.

The City has been in contact with the contractor for large debris should there be any after the storm.

Further communication with Crowder-Gulf is expected to take place on Monday.

At this time, the City expects to activate the Jacksonville Emergency Operations Center Sunday evening, but timing could change that decision.