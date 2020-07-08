Jacksonville station under construction

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The first Jacksonville building designed to house many public transportation services, and be heavily resistant to hurricanes, is now under construction.

The 15-thousand square foot Jacksonville station will be located at Marine Boulevard at Thompson Street.

It will be the central hub for Jacksonville Transit, Onslow United Transit System, Greyhound, and Amtrak.

Located facing Marine Boulevard, it adjoins the City’s rails to trails.

The trail was constructed on the previous railroad spur that ran to Camp Lejeune.

The City acquired the land when the railroad left the area.

The $8,939,000 project is funded through the Federal Transit Administration and NC Department of Transportation.

The City used the land as the match for grant funds and no City cash is in the contract for construction.

The exterior is reminiscent of the downtown Train Depot and pays homage to other City buildings such as City Hall and Fire Station Two.

Interior public passenger space is to evoke the feel of a 1940’s train station. Train service significantly grew because of the construction of Camp Lejeune during that era.

Today, the adjacent trail connects the City and the base.

A special hospitality suite is designed for Marines and Sailors on the move.

There is a special dress-out area for military reporting directly to Camp Lejeune.

Because of a favorable bidding climate, the City was able to add about $1.1 million to the project.

That will be used for strengthening the entire building for hurricane resiliency, add high-efficiency insulation, and a canopy-covered bus platform.

Additionally, long-life, high efficiency recycled rubber shingles made from recycled tires were covered by the extra funding.

The Jacksonville Mayor and City Council awarded the construction contract April 21, 2020 to HG Reynolds of Henderson, NC.

“The Mayor and Council are creating a new gateway to our community, with funding support provided by the Federal Transit Administration and North Carolina Department of Transportation,” said Transportation Services Director Anthony Prinz.

“Once completed, Jacksonville Station will be the epicenter of public transportation for our area, serving local residents and newcomers alike. This is a key asset for Jacksonville, supporting the efficiency, comfort, and safety of local and regional public transportation options within our community.”