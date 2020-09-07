Jacksonville street and pedestrian path will close for development projects

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville is closing a portion of College Street and a section of the Rails-to-Trails path to make improvements.

College Street Closure

The College Street closure is part of a larger project to provide for streetscape improvements along New Bridge Street.

The project will install important stormwater management improvements to help lessen flooding.

The closure will be from the Warlick Street intersection to an area in front of the building, but will not block the county building driveways.

Warlick Street will remain open.

The closure starts Tuesday, September 8th and is expected to last at least three weeks.

Courtesy: City of Jacksonville

Rails-To-Trails Closure

The section of the Rails-To-Trails along Marine Boulevard that will be directly in front of the new Jacksonville Station will be closed while crews work to make utility connections for the new building.

A detour route will be in place for pedestrians.

Those who wish to use the trail should use the detour route along East Thompson Street to pick up the trail on Market Street.