Jacksonville Transit riders to receive free rides into 2021

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville Transit riders will continue to receive free rides into the new year. The Jacksonville City Council has agreed to extend the free ridership period through February 2021.

The free rides was previously set to expire on January 4, 2021. Federal Transit Administration CARES Act has provided funding for free rides since April 10, 2020. As the pandemic continues, Jacksonville Transit is available to provide free public transportation services for those in need.

“The Mayor and Council continue to demonstrate leadership and generosity during these trying times by offering free transportation service to those most in need,” said Anthony Prinz, Jacksonville Transportation Services Director. “Federal CARES Act funding allows us to provide this free fare transit service at no cost to the City.”Free fare service is also provided for Marines and sailors aboard Camp Lejeune who ride the City’s Express Service.

Buses are sanitized multiple times a week, drivers wear masks & gloves, and acrylic glass shielding has been installed on the buses and buses are operating at a reduced seating capacity to promote social distancing.