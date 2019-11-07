Jacksonville transportation plans to build multi-use facility

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -With the City of Jacksonville growing, Jacksonville Transit is looking to expand its services.

Transportation officials have plans to build a new facility on East Thompson and North Marine Boulevard.

Aerial view of the Jacksonville Station courtesy of Jacksonville Transit.

Their latest designs of the project were revealed at Wednesday night’s Jacksonville’s City Council Workshop.

The building will be known as Jacksonville Station. The 15,000 square-foot facilities will house two agencies, operations, and administration services.

“Many benefits to having everyone under one roof, on problem-solving and much easier for our citizens to gain access to get tickets and rides,” said Deanna Trebil, Metropolitan Planning Organization Administrator for the City of Jacksonville.

Passengers will have the opportunity to catch a city bus, a greyhound bus, or a bus to take them to Amtrak in one place.

“It’s a great opportunity for our citizens to or visitors to come to Jacksonville and be dropped off by Greyhound and they can immediately pick up one of the Jacksonville Transit buses to make their way throughout the entire city,” said Trebil.

Currently, Jacksonville Transit operates in two different locations. Administration services are based out of Jacksonville City Hall and buses are stationed on South Marine Boulevard.

The project is estimated to cost $11.5 million. A majority of the cost will come from the Federal Transportation Administration.

Design of Jacksonville Station courtesy of Jacksonville Transit.

If the city is successful in the bidding process, plans to break ground can come as soon as March 2020.