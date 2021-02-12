Jacksonville veteran injured in service receives free home from non-profit

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville veteran is receiving a new home free of cost after being injured while he was deployed.

Officials with the non-profit Homes for our Troops said it is a way to repay a debt to those who serve our country.

Sgt. Christopher Hancock was injured while serving in Afghanistan and lost both legs as a result. Home for our Troops officials said these homes are accessible for these injured veterans and helps them navigate easier in their own home.

“When I think of homes for our troops, I think of a couple words,” Hancock said. “It’s opportunity and family. For me it’s an opportunity upon a literal foundation, build upon the metaphorical foundation for the family.”

Hancock said the house he received will help him in raising his son and will help take some of the stress out of life’s everyday challenges for him.