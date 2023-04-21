JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hundreds of people attended a 5K on Friday to raise awareness and show support for sexual assault victims.

Camp Lejeune held its annual Sexual Assault Prevention and Response 5K on Friday. The event had resources available for troops like the Marine Corps Family Team Building, the Community Counseling Program and the United Services Organizations.

“Our community should come together and work to raise awareness around sexual violence and try our best to break the stigmas that make it so shameful and difficult to talk about,” said Mika Haberlin, Installation Sexual Assault Response coordinator.

The Naval Medical Center will host a color run for the same cause on April 29.