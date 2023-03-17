JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 5K is being for 1st LT Justice R. Stewart on March 26.

The run is being held in memory of Stewart, a fallen United States Marine Corps Officer who was a daughter, sister, niece cousin, friend and Marine. Stewart lost her life while she was on a run.

The event will be held at the Jacksonville Commons Rec Complex. The entry fee is $30 if you purchase tickets in advance and $35 the day of the event.

There will also be a free signature brunch, a DJ, a food truck, professional stretching, chair massages, race photos, 360 photo booth, a hydration station and more.

For more information, go to empoweringjustice.org/run