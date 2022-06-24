JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville man has been arrested on numerous drug charges and has been placed in the Onslow County Dentition Center under a $2 million bond.

Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department, Special Operation Division, members of the Crime Scene Investigation Division and detectives with Onslow County Sheriff’s Department Drug Enforcement Unit

conducted a search warrant at 1247 Lake Cole Road after a two-month investigation.

In April, Detectives began receiving information that Michael J. Anderson of Lake Cole Road was distributing large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl, and heroin. On Thursday, after several controlled purchases, a search warrant was executed on the residence. During the course of the search, detectives located the following items:

7 guns

7 pounds of marijuana

205 grams of crystal meth

68 grams of cocaine

80 bags of THC edibles

12 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms

several prescription pills and over 8,0000 dollars in cash

Anderson was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $2,016,000 secured bond.

The Jacksonville Police Department, Special Operations Division continues to investigate this case. If you have any information, please contact Detective Steffne at (910) 938-6508.