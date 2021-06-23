A unique add to Onslow County hopes to attract outside tourism

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A grand opening for Big Branch Big Park in Onslow County is officially allowing cyclists to take advantage of the trails.

The opening ceremony took place Wednesday afternoon at the park on 261 NW Corridor Blvd in Jacksonville.

Assistant County Manager Ben Warren says the park was funded by a recreational trails program grant from the state and local tourism funds. Leaders are hoping it will bring outside tourism and help out local businesses in the area. They say plans in the future will give business to hotels, shops and restaurants.

Trails are ready to ride but the park has some construction to go over the next month. A public bathroom and changing area will become available soon.

The hours for the park is from dusk until dawn says Warren. He also said that may change as construction finishes.