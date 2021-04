JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Due to an accident in Jacksonville traffic delays are expected.

The accident occurred on Western Boulevard and Country Club Road. According to the Jacksonville City Manager, a vehicle hit a pole and knocked down the traffic lights.

Northbound lanes of Western Boulevard are currently closed at the intersection.

Crews are working to fix the problem. NCDOT contractor on the way with a new pole. This should be fixed within an hour.

Photo Credit: Kayla Schmidt (WNCT)

Photo Credit: Kayla Schmidt (WNCT)

Photo Credit: Kayla Schmidt (WNCT)

Photo Credit: Kayla Schmidt (WNCT)

Stay with WNCT for more updates.