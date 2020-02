JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Emergency Services said due to an accident, Richlands Hwy (24/258) between the Walmart and the 258/24 split (area of Koonce Fork Rd) has been closed.

The closure is anticipated to last for approximately two to three more hours.

Officials said drivers should be prepared to find alternate routes this morning as responders work to clear the scene.