JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow Memorial Hospital partnered with the Jacksonville Police Department for an active shooter drill on Wednesday.

Hospital staff worked with police for three months to execute the realistic active-shooter scenario. The drill featured the entire hospital staff and eight Jacksonville police officers responding as if it were a real situation.

“We are here to support the community and, you know, take care of everyone in the community,” said the Director of Facilities, Engineering, and Safety for Onslow Memorial Hospital, Michael Holdren. “So once you know something happens, we need to be ready to go and be able to respond to that”

“It’s always good to have training so that way in the event that a significant incident does occur here,” Sergeant of Community Services for the Jacksonville Police Department, Vincent Waddell. “We’re aware of how the hospital staff works as well as awesome communication. That’s the number one thing”

This is the first drill where the hospital has worked with the police department. Officials said they plan to work together more going forward.