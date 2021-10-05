After two postponements, Jacksonville ready to hold its National Night Out

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After two postponements due to the weather and COVID-19, the City of Jacksonville is set to hold its National Night Out festivities.

Tuesday evening’s festivities will feature three smaller-scale events across the city.

The popular bicycle raffle for children will be held at the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Complex, 100 Recreation Lane. We anticipate hosting vendors at this site.

A drive-through display of Public Safety vehicles will take place at Catalyst Church, 1985 Gum Branch Road.

Riverwalk Crossing Park, 421 Court Street, will host live music by Freeway, vendors and a fireworks display over the New River at dusk.

“It means a great deal to our agency to host this event every year,” said Lt. Christopher Funcke with the Jacksonville Police Department. “And I think it means a great deal of our community as well because we always have gotten positive feedback from it.”