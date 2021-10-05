After two postponements, Jacksonville ready to hold its National Night Out

Jacksonville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After two postponements due to the weather and COVID-19, the City of Jacksonville is set to hold its National Night Out festivities.

Tuesday evening’s festivities will feature three smaller-scale events across the city.

  • The popular bicycle raffle for children will be held at the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Complex, 100 Recreation Lane. We anticipate hosting vendors at this site.
  • A drive-through display of Public Safety vehicles will take place at Catalyst Church, 1985 Gum Branch Road.
  • Riverwalk Crossing Park, 421 Court Street, will host live music by Freeway, vendors and a fireworks display over the New River at dusk.

The events kick off at 6 p.m. and run through 8 p.m. People who attend can enjoy live music, vendors and a fireworks display over New River at dusk. There will also be drive-through displays from Jacksonville Public Safety.

“It means a great deal to our agency to host this event every year,” said Lt. Christopher Funcke with the Jacksonville Police Department. “And I think it means a great deal of our community as well because we always have gotten positive feedback from it.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV