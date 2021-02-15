Albert J. Ellis Airport celebrating 50 years of service in Onslow County

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Pandemic celebrations aren’t something most people look forward to, but at Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County, they are marking a major milestone.

The airport is celebrating 50 years in service. On Monday, you could see balloons around the airport. Free cookies were also given out to passengers.

The airport opened on Feb. 15, 1971 after over 80% of the population said they wanted an airport in Onslow County. Offcials said at the time, it was the largest and most attended event in the area.

“We have such a talented team and such a great community,” Airport Director Chirs White said. “We have very, very positive citizens. We really love having our passengers come and go throughout the day.”

White encourages people to check out the decorations and to fly with them when they feel comfortable in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.