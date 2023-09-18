JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After 14 years of service at Albert J. Ellis Airport, Chris White served his last day on Friday as the airport director.

Albert J. Ellis Airport’s Facebook page announced the retirement of Chris White. He’s served in the role during a number of transformations and upgrades to the airport. Airport officials also announced he has been the longest-serving airport director in the 52-year history.

The Facebook post reads in part, “White has been the longest-serving executive responsible for Ellis in the airport’s 52-year history and has shepherded significant growth and major redevelopment over the past 14 years. During Chris’ time in the left seat, the airport’s exceptional team replaced its 1970s passenger terminal with an award-winning modern facility with room to grow, new executive aviation facilities, hangars, refreshed airfield pavements, and upgraded lighting systems featuring LED. In 2018 the airport also ushered in a new era when the Airport’s first air traffic control tower opened.”