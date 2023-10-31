JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Albert J. Ellis Airport is hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment event.

The event will be in collaboration with IDEMIA, a TSA PreCheck authorized enrollment provider. The program is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents. The enrollment process is quick, convenient, and even faster when the application is completed online beforehand.

“We’re very excited to bring this TSA PreCheck Enrollment Event to our travelers at OAJ. If you’re a frequent flyer, or are just looking to streamline your check-in experience, enrolling in PreCheck is an option you should strongly consider. Once approved, you no longer need to remove your shoes, laptops, liquids, or take off your belt at the checkpoint. Also, you gain access to the PreCheck lines, which will shorten your wait significantly at the large-hub airports,” said Mitch Sprunger, the interim Airport Director.

There is limited space on the appointment schedule for the event and travelers are encouraged to enroll early. Following the in-person enrollment appointment, most applicants will receive their Known Traveler Number in three to five days.