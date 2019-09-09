Allen Thomas addresses U.S. Defense Secretary’s decision to cut military funding for border wall

A day before the special election, U.S. 3rd Congressional District candidate Allen Thomas revisits Jacksonville.

Thomas addressed the U.S. Defense Secretary’s decision to use military construction dollars towards a southern border wall.

​The candidate says the money was taken in an unprecedented move, but he plans to allocate the money back to military installations if elected to Congress.

He continued to state the decision puts Marine Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station in question. ​

Thomas says 127 projects are affected including schools on base and water systems. ​

“The bottom line is we shouldn’t be compromising military readiness for bumper sticker campaign promises. We never should compromise anything. Folks talk about putting our military at risks that should never be at ​play above anything,” said Thomas. ​

When asked about he felt of the upcoming election, he ​said he had been encouraged by the surge in voting in the past two weeks.

“We’re ready to send a message here in eastern NC that this is about bringing people together for real progress from all sides of the political spectrum focusing on our district and working together,” said Thomas.

Thomas says a priority as a Congressman is to speak with the Defense Secretary to allocate the money back to military installations.